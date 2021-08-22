Yokohama mayor election seen as bellwether for Japan PM Suga

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference announcing to extend a state of emergency on COVID-19 pandemic at prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 17, 2021. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Yokohama voters were casting ballots for mayor on Sunday in an election expected to affect unpopular Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's prospects for keeping his post amid a COVID-19 surge across Japan.

A loss by the Suga-backed Liberal Democratic Party candidate in Suga's home turf just south of Tokyo would pile pressure on the premier, whose approval ratings slid below 30% in August, fanning concerns in the LDP about his ability to lead into a general election this year.

Suga, who took office last September after predecessor Shinzo Abe quit citing ill health, is struggling to contain the pandemic, with national daily infections hitting a record 25,000 last week.

Hachiro Okonogi, backed by Suga, is running in a crowded field of eight including the incumbent mayor, two former governors and opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan candidate Takeharu Yamanaka, a professor of public health.

Although Yokohama is in Suga's constituency in parliament, a survey conducted by a local newspaper in mid-August found Okonogi trailing Yamanaka, reflecting concerns over the government's handling of the pandemic.

Kanagawa, the prefecture where Yokohama is located, has been under a state of emergency since Aug. 2, but infections have continued to rise. The prefecture recorded a record 2,878 cases on Friday, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Suga's term as LDP president ends in September. A general election must be held by Nov. 28.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Linda Sieg and William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.