Assange could serve sentence in Australia, U.S. assures Britain

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The United States has assured Britain that if it extradites WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, he would be able to serve any sentence imposed on him by a U.S. court in Australia, the country of his birth, a legal document showed on Wednesday.

The United States is appealing against a decision by a British judge that Assange should not be extradited because he would be at high risk of committing suicide in a U.S. prison.

"The United States has also provided an assurance that the United States will consent to Mr Assange being transferred to Australia to serve any custodial sentence imposed on him," said a document presented to the Court of Appeal in London by lawyers acting for the U.S. government.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.