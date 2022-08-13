Attack on Salman Rushdie a strike on freedom of expression, Canada's Trudeau says

Author Salman Rushdie gestures during a news conference before the presentation of his latest book 'Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights' at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso /File Photo

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that the attack on author Salman Rushdie is a strike on the freedom of expression.

"No one should be threatened or harmed on the basis of what they have written. I'm wishing him a speedy recovery," Trudeau said in a tweet.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru

