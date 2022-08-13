1 minute read
Attack on Salman Rushdie a strike on freedom of expression, Canada's Trudeau says
Aug 13 (Reuters) - Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that the attack on author Salman Rushdie is a strike on the freedom of expression.
"No one should be threatened or harmed on the basis of what they have written. I'm wishing him a speedy recovery," Trudeau said in a tweet.
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru
