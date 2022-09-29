Attacks against NATO allies critical infrastructure to be met with determined response - NATO chief















BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that a deliberate attack against allies' infrastructure would be met with a determined response, following what it called acts of "sabotage" on the Nord Stream pipelines.

"All currently available information indicates that this is the result of deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage," NATO said in a statement.

"We, as Allies, have committed to prepare for, deter and defend against the coercive use of energy and other hybrid tactics by state and non-state actors. Any deliberate attack against Allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response," it said.

Reporting by Marine Strauss Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











