Australia announces Pfizer coronavirus vaccine swap deal with Britain

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

SYDNEY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Australia will get 4 million doses of the Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) coronavirus vaccine in a swap deal with Britain, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, days after announcing a smaller swap agreement with Singapore.

The doses will reach Australia over the next few weeks, which will help double the available Pfizer shots for September, Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Christopher Cushing

