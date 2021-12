Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - Australia v England - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia - December 27, 2021 Australia's Pat Cummins walks of the pitch after losing his wicket during day 2 of the Third Test REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Australia were bowled out for 267 in their first innings after tea on day two of the third Ashes test against England in Melbourne on Monday.

Australia lead by 82 runs after England were bowled for 185 on day one.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Himani Sarkar

