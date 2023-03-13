Australia to buy three nuclear-powered submarines with option to buy two more -White House















WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - Australia will buy three Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines with the option to buy two more, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were set to unveil details of the so-called AUKUS project on Monday at the U.S. naval base in San Diego, California, principal home port of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Chris Reese











