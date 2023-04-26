Australia PM says Sydney to host Quad leaders' summit on May 24















SYDNEY, April 26 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday that Sydney will host the 2023 Quad Leaders' summit on May 24, the third in-person meeting of the leaders of Australia, India the United States and Japan.

"I am honoured to host the first ever Quad Leaders' Summit in Australia in Sydney," Albanese said.

(This story has been refiled to add India in paragraph 1)

