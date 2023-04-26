Australia PM says Sydney to host Quad leaders' summit on May 24

U.S. President Biden hosts 'Quad nations' meeting at the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a 'Quad nations' meeting at the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

SYDNEY, April 26 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday that Sydney will host the 2023 Quad Leaders' summit on May 24, the third in-person meeting of the leaders of Australia, India the United States and Japan.

"I am honoured to host the first ever Quad Leaders' Summit in Australia in Sydney," Albanese said.

