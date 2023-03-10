Australian woman accused of murdering husband in Bahamas found not guilty in retrial
NASSAU, March 9 (Reuters) - An Australian woman previously convicted of her husband's murder in the Bahamas was found not guilty on Thursday in a retrial.
Donna Vasyli was charged with stabbing Phillip Vasyli, a millionaire podiatrist and her husband of three decades, to death in 2015 at their home in the Caribbean nation.
Her conviction, which had come with a 20-year prison sentence, was later thrown out by the Bahamas Court of Appeal in 2017 which cited a mishandling of the trial by the judge. A retrial was ordered and she was released from jail.
The jury's not-guilty verdict on Thursday was unanimous.
Vasyli was "relieved" by the verdict, her lawyer Owen Wells told Reuters. "Her life was put on hold for eight years."
