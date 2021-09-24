Skip to main content

Australia's Morrison says Indo-Pacific should always be free from coercion

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison stressed the importance of a "free and open" Indo-Pacific, as leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia began their Quad meeting on Friday at the White House.

Morrison further stated the Indo-Pacific should be free from coercion, addressing a concern about Beijing's increasing assertiveness and growing influence in the region.

Reporting by Steve Holland, David Brunnstrom and Nandita Bose in Washington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

