Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Australia's Victoria state to enter snap one-week COVID-19 lockdown

Reuters
1 minute read

An essential worker walks past a 'Please Stay Home' sign on the first day of a five-day lockdown implemented in the state of Victoria in response to a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria will enter a one-week COVID-19 lockdown, forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business in a bid to contain a fresh virus cluster.

Victoria state Acting Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne that starting from 11:59 pm (1359 GMT) local time Thursday, people will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping or exercise.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · May 26, 2021 · 7:16 PM UTCBelarus leader says detained journalist was plotting ‘bloody rebellion’

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday a journalist pulled off a plane that was forced to land in Minsk had been plotting a rebellion, and he accused the West of waging a hybrid war against him.

WorldDetained journalist broke his own rule - Never fly over Belarus, says friend
WorldAnalysis: As Gaza fighting ebbs, Israel’s communities eye each other warily
WorldUK PM's ineptitude led to tens of thousands of deaths, ex-aide says
WorldWIDER IMAGE Death in the Himalayas: Poverty, fear, stretched resources propel India's COVID crisis