Austria's Turk proposed to be next UN human rights chief

Canadian Minister of Immigration John McCallum speaks with Assistant High Commissioner for Protection Volker Turk (right) at an event on “Mobilizing a ‘Whole of Society’ Approach to Refugees” during the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

GENEVA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will propose Austria's Volker Turk to be the next High Commissioner for Human Rights, a UN document showed.

Turk, who now works in Guterres's office as Under Secretary-General for Policy, will succeed Chile's Michelle Bachelet, whose term ended on Aug. 31. The appointment still needs to be approved by the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Michael Shields

