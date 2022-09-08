1 minute read
Austria's Turk proposed to be next UN human rights chief
GENEVA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will propose Austria's Volker Turk to be the next High Commissioner for Human Rights, a UN document showed.
Turk, who now works in Guterres's office as Under Secretary-General for Policy, will succeed Chile's Michelle Bachelet, whose term ended on Aug. 31. The appointment still needs to be approved by the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Michael Shields
