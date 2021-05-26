Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of firing across border at its forces

Azerbaijan on Wednesday accused Armenian forces of firing at its troops across the two countries' international border on May 24-26.

It said its own forces had not returned fire and that there had been no casualties.

Ties between the two countries remain strained after Azeri troops last year drove ethnic Armenian forces out of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

A recent border dispute has added to those tensions.

