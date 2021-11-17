Azerbaijan says seven of its soldiers killed in border clashes with Armenia

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Wednesday seven of its soldiers were killed and another 10 wounded in border clashes with Armenia on Nov. 16.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Tuesday to a ceasefire at their border, the Armenian defence ministry said, after Russia urged them to step back from confrontation following the deadliest clash since a war last year. read more

