Azerbaijan says seven of its soldiers killed in border clashes with Armenia
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Wednesday seven of its soldiers were killed and another 10 wounded in border clashes with Armenia on Nov. 16.
Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Tuesday to a ceasefire at their border, the Armenian defence ministry said, after Russia urged them to step back from confrontation following the deadliest clash since a war last year. read more
Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Polina Devitt; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens
