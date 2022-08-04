Basketball star Griner's lawyer says some of her case files were drawn up in violation of law

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted in a court building in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia August 4, 2022. Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via REUTERS

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Alexander Boikov, a lawyer of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who is awaiting sentencing on drugs charges in Russia, said on Thursday during closing arguments in her trial that some of the case files in relation to Griner were drawn up in violation of the law.

A Russian state prosecutor has asked for 9.5 years in prison for Griner, who was convicted of bringing cannabis into Russia. Griner's defence team have requested a more lenient sentence.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.