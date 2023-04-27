Belgium is looking into Iran's request to free jailed diplomat in swap - PM















BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - The Belgian government is currently examining Iran's request to transfer jailed Iranian diplomat Asadollah Assadi in exchange for jailed Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in parliament on Thursday.

In March, Belgium's Constitutional Court upheld a prisoner exchange treaty with Iran that could lead to Assadi being swapped for Vandecasteele.

De Croo also said that Vandecasteele was being held hostage in Iran and repeated a call for his immediate release.

