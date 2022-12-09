Belgium probes EU parliament aides' in possible Gulf state corruption















PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Belgium has launched an investigation examining possible corruption linked to an un-nammed Gulf state, which has targeted in particular European Union parliamentary assistants, said the Belgian prosecutor.

A statement from the prosecutor added that, as a result of the probe, about 600,000 euros ($633,420.00)in cash had been recovered so far. ($1 = 0.9472 euros)

