Berlin to hold talks with Israel after destruction of Palestinian school















BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - Berlin will hold talks with Israeli authorities after the destruction of a Palestinian school in the West Bank, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, the spokesperson said that the demolition of the school close to Bethlehem - which the Israeli military said had been constructed illegally - undermined the peace process.

Reporting by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray











