Besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol is running out of food - mayor

LVIV, Ukraine, March 4 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian city of Mariupol has no water, heat or electricity and is running out of food after coming under attack by Russian forces for the past five days, its mayor said on Friday.

Mayor Vadym Boychenko made a televised appeal for military help and said a humanitarian corridor should be created to evacuate civilians from the southeastern port city.

"We are simply being destroyed," he said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

