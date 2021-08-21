Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Biden admin may compel civilian airlines to carry Afghan evacuees- officials

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden leaves Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, U.S., August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration has told U.S. airlines they could be ordered to help ferry people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, two officials told Reuters on Saturday.

One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a "warning order" was issued to carriers on Friday telling the companies they could be used, but no decision had been made. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The official said the civilian aircraft would not fly into Afghanistan, but would instead ferry evacuees from air bases in locations including the Middle East and Germany.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and David Shepardson; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 10:55 PM UTC

Biden admin may compel civilian airlines to carry Afghan evacuees- officials

President Joe Biden's administration has told U.S. airlines they could be ordered to help ferry people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, two officials told Reuters on Saturday.

World
Afghans speak of despair, uncertainty after evacuation to Qatar
World
Israeli aircraft strike Hamas sites in Gaza after border clashes
World
U.S., Germany advise against travel to Kabul airport amid evacuation chaos
World
UK says Russia, China needed for 'moderating influence' over Taliban