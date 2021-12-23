Biden administration says U.S. prepared for Russia talks next month

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the Medals of Honor ceremony in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The United States is prepared to hold talks with Russia as early as January, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Thursday, though no specific date or location as been set yet.

Washington would respond fully to Moscow's security proposals at the talks next month, the official added.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mark Porter

