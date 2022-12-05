Biden administration working with Congress on 'deterrence' over Taiwan -White House















WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that the U.S. administration is continuing to work with Congress on ways to "reinforce deterrence" against any changes to the status of Taiwan.

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre did not detail specifics or lay out the administration's view on Taiwan legislation currently under consideration. China claims the self-ruled island as its own.

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Trevor Hunnicutt











