Biden adviser Sullivan and China's Yang held phone talks, White House says
WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan held a phone call on Wednesday with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in which they focused on regional security issues and nonproliferation, the White House said in a statement.
Sullivan and Yang also discussed the war in Ukraine and specific issues in U.S.-China relations, the White House said.
Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Tim Ahmann
