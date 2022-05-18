Biden adviser Sullivan and China's Yang held phone talks, White House says

U.S. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan takes questions from the news media after speaking about the war in Ukraine, including the war crimes alleged by the Biden administration committed by Russia's President Vladimir Putin, during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan held a phone call on Wednesday with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in which they focused on regional security issues and nonproliferation, the White House said in a statement.

Sullivan and Yang also discussed the war in Ukraine and specific issues in U.S.-China relations, the White House said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.