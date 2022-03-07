Biden, allies affirm in call will continue raising costs on Russia for Ukraine invasion

U.S. President Joe Biden walks past a secret service agent as he departs the White House for the weekend, in Washington, DC, U.S., March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden Biden and the leaders of France, Germany and Britain affirmed in a video call on Monday their determination to continue raising the costs on Russia for its "unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," the White House said.

Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "underscored their commitment to continue providing security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Jonathan Oatis

