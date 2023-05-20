Biden to announce $375 mln military aid package for Ukraine including ammunition -US official

Delivery of the first HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) to the Polish Army in Warsaw
HIMARS system is seen during an event marking the delivery of the first HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) to the Polish Army at the airport in Warsaw, Poland May 15, 2023. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce a $375 million military aid package for Ukraine while in Hiroshima, Japan, where he is attending the 2023 G7 Summit of world leaders, a U.S. official said on Friday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the package will include artillery, ammunition and HIMARS rocket launchers.

Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Jasper Ward; editing by Jonathan Oatis

