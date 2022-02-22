Biden announces first tranche of Russia sanctions, targets banks and debt

U.S. President Joe Biden provides an update on Russia and Ukraine during remarks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia for what he said was the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine, and vowed steeper punishments ahead if Russia continues its aggression.

The sanctions, among others things, target Russian banks and sovereign debt.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.