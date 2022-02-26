1 minute read
Biden approves $350 million in military aid for Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden instructed the U.S. State Department to release $350 million in military aid to Ukraine on Friday as it struggles to repulse a Russian invasion.
In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that $350 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defense.
Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by William Mallard
