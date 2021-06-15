Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden arrives in Geneva ahead of tense summit with Putin

Air Force One with U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Cointrin airport ahead of a meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Pool

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Geneva on Tuesday a day ahead of his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Reuters witness said.

Biden's Air Force One, coming from Brussels, landed at Cointrin airport. He was due to go straight to his heavily guarded hotel for talks with Swiss President Guy Parmelin, whose neutral country represents U.S. interests in Iran.

