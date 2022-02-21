Biden asked Macron to make offer of Putin-Biden summit to Putin -French official

French President Emmanuel Macron gives a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, during a European Union - African Union summit, in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden had asked French President Emmanuel Macron to make the offer of a summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin to Putin, said an official from the French Presidency.

"We're slowly changing the course of things. We're creating a diplomatic perspective the Kremlin accepts," said the French presidential adviser.

"He is a facilitator," added the French presidential adviser, commenting on Macron's role.

Earlier, Macron's office said Biden and Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades. read more

The Kremlin said Putin and Biden could set up a call or meeting any time but there were no concrete plans yet for a summit.

