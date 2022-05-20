Biden calls for U.S., partners to invest in each other

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol looks on as U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a visit to a semiconductor factory at the Samsung Electronics Pyeongtaek Campus in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - The future will be written in the Indo-Pacific and now is the time for the United States and like-minded partners to invest in each other, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday after arriving in South Korea on the first leg of a six-day trip in Asia.

Reporting by Josh Smith Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

