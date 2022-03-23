Biden cites a "real threat" of Russians using chemical weapons in Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One, before traveling to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware for the weekend, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Russia's potential use of chemical weapons against Ukraine was a real threat.

“I think it’s a real threat,” Biden said when asked about concerns Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine as he departed for Europe to attend the NATO summit. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.