1 minute read
Biden cites a "real threat" of Russians using chemical weapons in Ukraine
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Russia's potential use of chemical weapons against Ukraine was a real threat.
“I think it’s a real threat,” Biden said when asked about concerns Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine as he departed for Europe to attend the NATO summit. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.