Biden, citing "critical window," announces $800 million more military aid for Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden walks towards his motorcade at Fort Lesley J. McNair, following spending the weekend at Camp David in Maryland, in Washington, U.S., April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had authorized another $800 million in military aid for Ukraine, citing a "critical window" in the conflict as Russia sets the stage for the next phase in the war.

He said the new package will include heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and tactical drones.

