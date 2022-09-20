Biden to deliver firm rebuke to Russia's war in Ukraine at U.N.

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he talks with the media following Senate Democratic lunch to discuss the party's push to enact voting rights legislation and possible changes to Senate rules, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden will deliver a firm rebuke to Russia's war in Ukraine during his speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.

Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt; Writiing by Arshad Mohammed

