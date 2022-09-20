1 minute read
Biden to deliver firm rebuke to Russia's war in Ukraine at U.N.
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden will deliver a firm rebuke to Russia's war in Ukraine during his speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.
Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt; Writiing by Arshad Mohammed
