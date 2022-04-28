1 minute read
Biden to deliver remarks on Thursday in support of Ukraine, White House says
WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Thursday morning in support of Ukraine, the White House said.
"The President will deliver remarks on support for Ukrainians defending their country and their freedom against Russia's brutal war," the White House said.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Himani Sarkar
