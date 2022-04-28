Biden to deliver remarks on Thursday in support of Ukraine, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters in the press cabin en route from Seattle to Philadelphia aboard Air Force One, U.S. April 22, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Thursday morning in support of Ukraine, the White House said.

"The President will deliver remarks on support for Ukrainians defending their country and their freedom against Russia's brutal war," the White House said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Himani Sarkar

