Biden to discuss Russia-Ukraine developments Thursday with Turkey's Erdogan - White House
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a phone call with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the latest developments involving Russia and Ukraine, the White House said.
Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Christopher Cushing
