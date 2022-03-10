Skip to main content
Biden to discuss Russia-Ukraine developments Thursday with Turkey's Erdogan - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan pose for a photo as they attend a bilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a phone call with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the latest developments involving Russia and Ukraine, the White House said.

