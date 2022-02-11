Biden to discuss Russian buildup with transatlantic leaders-White House

U.S. President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House to board Marine One, in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will hold an 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) call with transatlantic leaders to discuss Russia's ongoing military buildup around Ukraine, the White House said.

On the call will be the leaders of Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain and NATO, the White House said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.