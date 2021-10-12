Biden discusses Afghanistan with G20 leaders, including threat from ISIS-K

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy and the Labor Department's September jobs report in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the situation in Afghanistan with G20 leaders on Tuesday, including efforts to counter threats from extremist group Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), the White House said.

The leaders also reaffirmed the commitment to provide humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people through independent international organizations, the White House added.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.