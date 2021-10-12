Skip to main content

World

Biden discusses Afghanistan with G20 leaders, including threat from ISIS-K

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy and the Labor Department's September jobs report in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the situation in Afghanistan with G20 leaders on Tuesday, including efforts to counter threats from extremist group Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), the White House said.

The leaders also reaffirmed the commitment to provide humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people through independent international organizations, the White House added.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 2:13 PM UTC

Analysis: Iraqi voters spurn Iran's allies, but Tehran could still fight for clout

Iraqi voters delivered a sharp rebuke to Iran's allies in an election this week, but loosening the grip of Shi'ite militia from control of the state will still be a politically delicate goal, with the threat of violence always in the background.

World
Beirut blast probe suspended again as judge issues arrest warrant
World
Russia says talks with U.S. fail to make headway on embassies dispute
World
Qatari official says recognising Taliban government not a priority
World
EU will give 'firm answer' to Polish court ruling - EU's top diplomat