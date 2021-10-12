World
Biden discusses Afghanistan with G20 leaders, including threat from ISIS-K
Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the situation in Afghanistan with G20 leaders on Tuesday, including efforts to counter threats from extremist group Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), the White House said.
The leaders also reaffirmed the commitment to provide humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people through independent international organizations, the White House added.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.