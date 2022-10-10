Biden, G7 to hold virtual meeting Tuesday on Ukraine support - White House















WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Group of Seven (G7) leaders will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss their commitment to support Ukraine and hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for Russia's aggression, including its recent missile strikes across Ukraine, the White House said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will participate at the top of the meeting, the White House said on Monday.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Kim Coghill











