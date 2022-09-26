Biden to host France's Macron in White House on Dec. 1

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with France's President Emmanuel Macron ahead the of a NATO summit to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will host French President Emmanuel Macron at the White house for a state visit on Dec. 1, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“We work closely with France on a full range of global challenges….including the war in Ukraine,” she said, adding that Biden considers Macron a “close and valued partner.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.