Biden to host world leaders at December summit on democracy -White House

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will convene a summit with leaders from democratic nations on Dec. 9 and 10 as part of a sustained effort to shore up the foundation of such governments, the White House said on Wednesday.

The summit "will bring together heads of state, civil society, philanthropy, and the private sector," to discuss "the challenges facing democracy so as to collectively strengthen the foundation for democratic renewal," with a follow-up, in-person session one year later, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Hugh Lawson

