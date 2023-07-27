Biden and Italy's Meloni to discuss closer cooperation on China

NATO Summit in Vilnius
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy goes to shake hands with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, as U.S. President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni look on, as they attend a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine council, during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni will discuss the benefits of closer trans-atlantic cooperation with regards to China, the White House said on Thursday.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke to reporters shortly before Biden was to play host to Meloni in a White House meeting.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese

