Biden and Italy's Meloni to discuss closer cooperation on China

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni will discuss the benefits of closer trans-atlantic cooperation with regards to China, the White House said on Thursday.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke to reporters shortly before Biden was to play host to Meloni in a White House meeting.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese

