Biden, Japan's Kishida discuss importance of strengthening security alliance - White House
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized in a meeting on Wednesday the importance of strengthening and modernizing their countries' security alliance, the White House said in a statement.
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the White House said.
