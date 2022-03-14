Biden may go to Europe to meet allies over Russia-Ukraine - source

U.S. President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One for travel to Philadelphia from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - White House officials are discussing the possibility of U.S. President Joe Biden traveling to Europe in the coming weeks to discuss Russia and Ukraine with allies, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

It is not certain whether the trip will take place as the plans are not yet finalized, the source added.

The White House declined to comment.

Reporting by Steve Holland in Washington, writing by Kanishka Singh

