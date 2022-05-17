Biden to meet Sweden, Finland leaders at White House

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a reception with first lady Jill Biden, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Sweden and Finland at the White House on Thursday to discuss their NATO applications, the White House said in a statement.

Biden, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finland President Sauli Niinistö will also discuss "European security, as well as strengthening our close partnerships across a range of global issues and support for Ukraine," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

