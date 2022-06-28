Biden to meet Turkey's Erdogan at NATO summit: White House

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a welcoming ceremony on the first day of the G7 summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

SCHLOSS ELMAU, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at this week's NATO summit in Madrid where the alliance will discuss the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Leaders at the Madrid summit will also take "historic decisions to strengthen the alliance's collective defence and security," the statement said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Matthias Williams

