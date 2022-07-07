1 minute read
Biden meetings with Saudi king will include Crown Prince Mohammad -White House
WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's meetings with the Gulf Cooperation Council during his Middle East trip will include bilateral talks with the Saudi king and his leadership team, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.
Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese
