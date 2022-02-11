Biden met national security advisers on Russia on Thursday night -source

U.S. President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House to board Marine One, in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden met his national security advisers in the White House Situation Room Thursday night to discuss Russia's ongoing military buildup around Ukraine, a source familiar with the meeting said on Friday.

The source said the rhetoric from Moscow is hardening, Russia sailed six warships into the Black Sea and added more military equipment to Belarus, leading U.S. officials to believe the crisis appeared to be reaching a critical point.

