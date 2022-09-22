1 minute read
Biden and Philippines' Marcos reaffirm support for free navigation in S. China sea
Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos on Thursday discussed the importance of free navigation in the South China Sea, where Beijing is exerting its influence.
"The leaders discussed the situation in the South China Sea and underscored their support for freedom of navigation and overflight and the peaceful resolution of disputes," the White House said in a readout.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Caitlin Webber
