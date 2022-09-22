Biden and Philippines' Marcos reaffirm support for free navigation in S. China sea

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. President Joe Biden takes part in a bilateral meeting with Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, Jr. in New York, New York, U.S., September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos on Thursday discussed the importance of free navigation in the South China Sea, where Beijing is exerting its influence.

"The leaders discussed the situation in the South China Sea and underscored their support for freedom of navigation and overflight and the peaceful resolution of disputes," the White House said in a readout.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Caitlin Webber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.