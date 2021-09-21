Biden phone call with Macron on sub deal expected soon -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron walk along the boardwalk during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday a phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron about a disputed submarine deal is expected soon.

Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew back to Washington from New York that staff members are finalizing the details to arrange the call.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.