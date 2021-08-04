World
Biden picks Brzezinski as ambassador to Poland -White House
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has picked a diplomat who served in the administration of Barack Obama, Mark Brzezinski, to serve as his ambassador to Poland, the White House said on Wednesday.
Biden also finalized his nominees for ambassadors to the African countries of Togo, Benin and Malawi, the White House said.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.