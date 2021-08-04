Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden picks Brzezinski as ambassador to Poland -White House

A bust of Polish composer Frederic Chopin is flanked by U.S. and Polish flags in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has picked a diplomat who served in the administration of Barack Obama, Mark Brzezinski, to serve as his ambassador to Poland, the White House said on Wednesday.

Biden also finalized his nominees for ambassadors to the African countries of Togo, Benin and Malawi, the White House said.

